Mulan Finds Its Director (And Also Here Are The Best Disney ‘Go Time’ Songs)

The live-action remake of Mulan has found its director. The Hollywood ReporterÂ broke the news thatÂ Niki Caro will be directing the film withÂ Crouching Tiger, Hidden DragonÂ producer Bill Kong coming on as executive producer.

Caro is best known for her 2002 film Whale Rider and the upcoming WWII dramaÂ The Zookeepers Wife. Caro will be the second female director ever to helm a live action Disney movie with a budget over $100 million, with Ava DuVernay being the first with her upcoming adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time.

While no official casting decisions have been made, the movie is reportedly being fast-tracked for release on November 2, 2018, so we can expect much more news regarding the live-action Mulan in the coming months. The film has already dealt with controversy over whether the film leads would be Chinese and remain authentic to the original story, but Disney has assured fans that they will not be white-washing the classic tale.

Disney remains tight-lipped on any plot details so whether any of the music from the animated Mulan will make it into the live-action version is still up in the air. Mulan had some of the greatest music moments of all the animated Disney flicks, including “Reflection,” “A Girl Worth Fighting For,” and in particular, “I’ll Make s Man Out of You”.

“I’ll Make a Man Out of You” is the perfect example of Disney ‘Go Time’ sequence. The ‘Go Time’ scene is when the characters are getting pumped up and are prepared to take on the world. Â To honour the awesomeness that is Mulan and “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” we decided to roundup our favourite ‘Go Time’ songs—all of which would make excellent additions to your workoutÂ playlist.

Mulan – “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You”

Mulan is all about showing that girls can do anything boys can do (only better) and this song soundtracks Mulan’s journey from hopeful solider to badass warrior.

Tarzan – “Son Of Man”

Tarzan is growing up to the everlasting musicÂ of Phil Collins. The entire Tarzan soundtrack is an often overlooked Disney gem and “Son Of Man” is a particularly excellent example of a ‘Go Time’ song. Tarzan hasÂ been teased his whole life for not being like the other apes and this montage is his time to grow up and show them that he’s just as strong as his tribe of apes.

Hercules – “One Last Hope”

Even HerculesÂ had toÂ workout to become a hero. Good family genes might of worked in his favour, but Hercules had to askÂ Philoctetes for help to train him to hone his skills to be sure he could actually win a fight.

Â Beauty And The BeastÂ – “Be Out Guest”

Getting ready for a guest isn’t as dramatic as getting ready for battle but for these lonely inanimate objects this was their ‘Go Time’.Â They’ve been waiting 10 long years to serve a guest and they are so ready.

Big Hero Six – “Immortals”

The characters in Big Hero Six may have been geniuses, but it was this scene where they really got to test their stuff. They had the smarts to build the tools but could they actually work them? This scene let them try out their new gadgets and get amped up as team just before the real battle began.

Brave – “Touch The Sky”

She’s just a girl who wants to be a person not a princess.Â Merida is tough, smart, and strong and this montage shows just how true those statements are. Between her horse riding, archery, and climbing skills, Merida is a warrior who should never be confided to a castle.

Lion King –Â “Be Prepared”

Don’t think we forgot the villains on our list. Scar’s song is every bit as evil and slimey as he is and just the track to listen to when you’re up to no good.