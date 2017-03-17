How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Morgan’s Monster Hunt: Champ Monster

March 17, 2017
April

Weeknights 6e 3p

To celebrate the release of Kong: Skull Island, Morgan is set free in the wild to hunt some of North America’s most legendary monsters.

Lurking under the waters of Lake Champlain is the mysterious Champ Monster. For years the lake between New York and Vermont has been said to be inhabited by a dinosaur like swamp monster, and now, Morgan is on the search to bring it to the surface.

Partnered with Cryptozoolist Katy Elizabeth, the duo use Elizabeth’s monster hunting technology to find the legendary creature.

Trending
RELATED
News
The End Is Near In The Leftovers Season 3 Trailer
Interview
Joseph Morgan On That Vampire Diaries Finale Letter, Not Being An X-Man,...
News
The Expanse Renewed For Season 3
News
Emma Watson Doesn’t Have A Go-To Karaoke Song Because She Hates Ka...
INNERSPACE CLIPS