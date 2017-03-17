Share This: Morgan’s Monster Hunt: Champ Monster April

To celebrate the release of Kong: Skull Island, Morgan is set free in the wild to hunt some of North America’s most legendary monsters.

Lurking under the waters of Lake Champlain is the mysterious Champ Monster. For years the lake between New York and Vermont has been said to be inhabited by a dinosaur like swamp monster, and now, Morgan is on the search to bring it to the surface.

Partnered with Cryptozoolist Katy Elizabeth, the duo use Elizabeth’s monster hunting technology to find the legendary creature.