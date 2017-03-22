Share This: Next Terminator Film Will Be The T2 Sequel Fans Really Want Jon

Now that nearly two years have passed since the release of Terminator Genisys, one thing is clear: that attempt to breathe new life into the franchise failed. While the film ultimately grossed a respectable—if unspectacular—$440 million worldwide, critics were unimpressed and even approving audiences were somewhat muted. The return of Arnold Schwarzenegger brought back a flicker of the magic that made the original and T2 so memorable, but that clearly wasn’t enough.

So what needs to be done to restore this franchise to its original glory? Producer David Ellison thinks he has the answer. “I will say we have resolved the future of the franchise and, believe me, it’s an incredibly bright future,” he told Collider. “I think where it’s going will be the continuation of what the fans really wanted since T2.”

If fans know what’s good for them, what they really want is another Terminator movie by James Cameron, but with the director hard at work on four Avatar sequels, that’s not going to happen any time soon. While Ellison isn’t explaining what he has to offer instead, we shouldn’t have to wait too long. “We have something this year that we will be announcing for the franchise,” he revealed. “It’s something we’re incredibly excited about and we think is the direction it needs to head.”

While you wait for that update, revisit the good old days below with the trailer for Terminator 2: Judgment Day.