4 Extras That Make A Huge Splash On The Moana Blu-ray

Disney directing duo Ron Clements and John Musker have brought us big name classics like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Hercules. With such renowned animated films under their belt, they had some Maui-sized shoes to fill when Moana hit theatres back in November. After watching all of the Blu-ray extras, it’s clear to see why they were so successfully filled.

Here are four Moana extras that are definitely worth exploring:

1. Theatrical Short Film: Inner Workings

If you were stuck in the popcorn line during Inner Workings, which ran before Moana, then here’s the extra you’ve been waiting for. This Disney Animation short film gives us a (literal) inside look at the mundane life of Paul, along with his not-so-mundane inner workings. Everyone struggles with the constant battle between the head and the heart (and in this case, the stomach, the lungs, and the bladder), and Inner Workings shows us all what can happen if we just let go and do what makes every part of us happy.

2. Voice of the Islands

The longest of the extras on the disc, this featurette gives us an in-depth look at the effort that went into making Moana as true to Polynesian culture as possible. From creating an ‘Oceanic Story Trust,’ in which a select group of Pacific Island locals would gather with the crew to give their knowledge and input into making every scene, to having a full Polynesian cast (with the exception of ‘Heihei’ the chicken), this Blu-ray extra makes it clear that Moana is an animated feature film that Disney and Polynesian people everywhere can be proud of. You may need a box of tissues for this one.

3. Island Fashion

It’s easy to forget that even animated films require costume designers. In this Blu-ray extra, Neysa Bove, the lead costume designer for Moana, talks about the careful selection process that went into all of the outfits in the film. Taking into account that Moana is set 3000 years ago, Neysa had to get creative and ensure that every outfit could have been hand-made by Polynesians long ago.

4. Making the Music of Moana

With every classic Disney film comes a classic Disney song, and Moana has a few to add to the renowned songbook. From How Far I’ll Go, which received Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations, to You’re Welcome (sung by Dwayne Johnson himself) and We Know The Way (with vocals from a large Fiji choir), this Blu-ray extra takes you on the exciting and emotional journey that music trio Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i embarked on to make the music of Moana.

Moana is out today on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD. Check out the stacked list of extras below:

Blu-ray & Digital HD

Theatrical Short Film: “Inner Workings” – With introduction by the filmmakers, is the story of the internal struggle between a man’s pragmatic, logical side and his free-spirited, adventurous half. Created by a small team at Walt Disney Animation Studios in a unique, fast-paced style that blends CG and traditional hand-drawn animation, the short explores the importance of finding balance in daily life

Maui Mini-Movie: “Gone Fishing” – When Maui decides it’s time to take charge of the ocean and catch his next meal, Moana must show him the error of his ways … with a little help from her friends

Voice of the Islands – An in-depth look at how Pacific Island people and cultures inspired the filmmakers to create the story of “Moana.

Things You Didn’t Know About …

o Meet the stars of “Moana” in this dynamic Q&A featuring Dwayne Johnson, newcomer Auli‘i Cravalho, and famed animation directors Ron and John.

o Meet the musical team behind “Moana” in this fascinating Q&A featuring Opetaia Foa‘i, Mark Mancina and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Island Fashion – Find out how costume designer Neysa Bové took on the unique challenge of creating costumes using materials and techniques native to the islands of Oceania

They Know the Way: Making the Music of “Moana” – Musicians Opetaia Foa‘I, Marc Mancina and Lin-Manuel Miranda take us on a personal journey through their involvement in the movie and how it changed their lives

Fishing for Easter Eggs – Dive deep into the ocean and fish for the Easter Eggs hidden by the animators at Walt Disney Animation Studios

The Elements of … – This series of four mini-docs explores the technical achievements behind some of the ground-breaking effects used in the film.

o Mini Maui – Meet “Mini Maui,” Maui’s tattoo sidekick. Animated by legendary hand-drawn animator Eric Goldberg, we explore how the 2D world collides with CG animation to bring the demigod’s tattoos to life.

o Water – In the movie, the ocean is a character. This piece explores how the water is given a personality, along with the technical feats of creating a believable ocean landscape farther than the eye can see.

o Lava – Te Kā is a creature made of lava, smoke and fire. This piece dives into the challenges of making an animated creature of massive scale brought to fiery life by character, technical and effects animators.

o Hair – One of the greatest technical achievements of the film was the animation of the beautiful, curly hair on Moana and Maui. Take a look at the hair-raising detail that goes into animating each strand, adding performance to the movie that has never been seen before

Deleted Song: “Warrior Face” – With introduction by songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda

Deleted Scenes – Ron and John introduce the following deleted scenes: Race the Wind/Ties that Bind; Discussing Moana’s Future; Under the Sea; Grandmother’s Warning/Legend of Maui; Education of Moana; Father, Daughter, Boat; and Canoe Race

Music Video: “How Far I’ll Go” – Performed by Alessia Cara

“How Far I’ll Go Around the World” – Multi-language reel of the song “How Far I’ll Go.

Audio Commentary – With directors Ron and John.

DVD

Theatrical Short Film: “Inner Workings,” Music Video: “How Far I’ll Go” and Audio Commentary