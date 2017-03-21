How do you want to login to your Space account?

Tom Cruise Has ‘Mind-Blowing’ Sequence Planned For Mission: Impossible 6

March 21, 2017
Jon

The older Tom Cruise gets, the more wildly implausible the Mission: Impossible movies get—and that’s a good thing. From the time the TV series was launched in 1966, and particularly from the time Cruise’s movie franchise was launched in 1996, everyone involved has had a blast taking action and suspense conventions to playfully excessive places. From the sounds of it, this tradition will continue when the next instalment arrives in theatres next year.

In a recent interview with Collider, M:I6 producer David Ellison explained that the 54-year-old Cruise is going the extra mile to wow audiences with his next impossible mission. “What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that’s come before,” he said. “It is absolutely unbelievable—he’s been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It’s gonna be mind-blowing.”

With some mistakenly believing that Ellison was referring to a single stunt, director Christopher McQuarrie chimed in on Twitter to clarify:

Assuming Cruise survives the shoot, Mission: Impossible 6 arrives in theatres on July 27, 2018. In the meantime, learn more about his craziest Rogue Nation stunt below.

