Michael Fassbender Takes The Spotlight In New Alien: Covenant Footage

We have yet another reason to be jealous of the people who were at SXSW.

At the SXSW festival this past weekend, Alien: Covenant director Ridley Scott (who also directed 2012’s Prometheus and 1979’s Alien, the film that started it all) screened three separate scenes of exclusive footage from the film. Scott was joined by two of Alien: Covenant‘s stars, Katherine Waterston and Danny McBride, the latter of whom featured prominently in the first scene that was screened. Apparently McBride, an actor who has also appeared in films like Pineapple Express and This Is the End (in addition to starring in HBO’s Eastbound and Down and Vice Principles), gets to show off his comedic chops in the film as Tennessee, the Covenant‘s chief pilot. However, McBride insists that Tennessee’s purpose in the film is not to merely provide comedic relief.

And the film is far from being a laugh riot. The first two screened scenes make it clear that Alien: Covenant is darker and more of a straight-ahead horror film than its recent predecessors, but it’s the third scene that really has people buzzing. In the scene, Michael Fassbender (who also plays another android, Walter) as android prototype David guides Chrisopher Oram (Billy Crudup) into a chamber filled with eggs, presumably the same types of eggs featured in the original Alien. We don’t want to spoil too much here, but we’ll just say that David has more to do with the birth of the infamous Alien alien than we thought.

Scott also revealed that Alien: Covenant will open with a scene that illustrates how David came to be, promising that we will see “Fassbender’s “big beautiful blue eye” as well as “every vein.” Though Scott’s description makes it seem like the scene might be a little too close for comfort, he apparently got his inspiration for the sequence from “Hal’s famous, unblinking red lens” in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Though we assumed as much when 20th Century Fox debuted a “Meet Walter” website last week, Scott’s revelations as well as the three new scenes confirm that Fassbender as both Walter and David—not Katherine Waterston’s Daniels, as some theorized—will be the “Ripley” of Alien: Covenant.

Check out the official trailer for the film down below: