Michael Cera Drops By InnerSpace To Discuss The Lego Batman Movie

This week, Michael Cera stopped by the InnerSpace studio and chatted with Teddy Wilson about the new The Lego Batman Movie, in which he plays a new version of Dick Grayson a.k.a Robin.

In The Lego Batman Movie, Will Arnett reprises his role of Batman as the voice of the titular Dark Knight alongside Michael Cera as Robin the Boy Wonder, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth, Mariah Carey as Gotham’s mayor, and Zach Galifianakis as The Joker.

But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Bruce Wayne not only has to deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted.

The Lego Batman Movie, opening February 10, is written by Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter creator Seth Grahame-Smith and directed by Chris McKay. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed The Lego Movie, are producing the film along with Dan Lin (The Invention of Lying, Sherlock).