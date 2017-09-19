Share This: Kingsman Director Matthew Vaughn Is Seriously Considering Superman Jon

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn is no stranger to superhero movies, having already directed Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class. Somewhere between those films, he revealed that he was in talks to direct the Superman movie that came to be known as Man of Steel. At that time, he made his preferences clear, but they definitely didn’t end up onscreen. “I just hope they don’t make it too serious,” he told MTV News way back in 2010. “I think that’s the one thing not to do with Superman, trying to do the serious The Dark Knight version. Superman is about colour and fun, or it should be, for me.”

On the heels of Kingsman: The Secret Service’s massive global success and the likely repeat performance of this week’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Vaughn is back in talks to direct a Superman movie—and his vision for the character hasn’t changed much over the last seven years. “I think my main take would be… it’s really boring, but make a Superman film,” he told Collider, referring to the character’s more innocent tradition, which was tapped by director Richard Donner for his 1978 movie. “I think Donner did it to perfection for that time. I want to do a modern version of the Donner [version], go back to the source material… for me, Superman is color, feel-good, heroic. He’s a beacon of light in darkness—and that’s what I think Superman should be.”

Speaking to HeyUGuys, the director claimed that he’s open to many possibilities for his next film, including Man of Steel 2. “I am planning another Kingman,” he said. “I’ve written the treatment and some of the scenes. I don’t know what I’m going to do next, but I have had chats about Superman. I love Superman… if somebody asks me to do Indiana Jones, most of the superheroes or Star Wars, the fanboy in me can’t help but be excited.”

While you wait for Vaughn to make his decision, check out Kingsman: The Golden Circle—which opens on Friday (look out for our review)—and watch the director discuss Man of Steel 2 below.