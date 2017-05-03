Share This: Director Matt Reeves Has Been Obsessed With Batman For Decades Jon

A few months ago, The Batman seemed to be in serious trouble. Ben Affleck vacated the directing chair and there were rumours that he was abandoning DC altogether—and then everything turned around when Matt Reeves signed on to direct, giving Affleck’s Batman a new lease on life.

Coming off 2014’s acclaimed Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (and its soon-to-be-released sequel), Reeves seemed like the perfect candidate to finally give DC’s movie division the boost in credibility it so desperately needs. But with Reeves planning a major re-write on Affleck’s script, some are wondering if this is a paycheque gig or something that could inspire the same passion Reeves brought to the Apes franchise. According to a new article in The Los Angeles Daily News, it’s definitely the latter.

“It’s a strange thing to be involved in the two franchises which were the two that I was connected to most as a child,” Reeves said. “I just was obsessed with Batman when I was a kid. What I find so interesting about him as a character is that, as far a superhero goes, he’s not superhuman, he is a person. And he is a tortured soul who is grappling with his past and trying to find a way to be in a world that has a lot that’s wrong with it and trying to find a way to reconcile all of that.”

With the writer-director pouring that obsessive energy into the script and planning of The Batman, it’s unlikely to arrive until some time in 2019, but Reeves’s War of the Planet of the Apes hits theatres on July 14. Check out the trailer below: