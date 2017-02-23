Share This: Cloverfield Director Matt Reeves Will Take Over The New Batman Movie Corrina

From aliens and apes to baby vampires and bats—we’d say that Warner Bros. made a smart choice when they picked seasoned genre director Matt Reeves to take their standalone Batman movie off star Ben Affleck’s hands.

Affleck, who had been juggling acting, directing and producing roles on the project up until a recent bowing out, will still don the rubberized bat-suit and produce the movie. Reeves, whose past credits include Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, the forthcoming War For the Planet of the Apes, and five episodes of Felicity (c’mon, there must be someone else out there who cares about that!) will sit in the director’s chair.

“We are thrilled to have Matt Reeves taking the helm of Batman, the crown jewel of our DC slate,” said Warner Bros. President Toby Emmerich in the press release announcing the big news. “Matt’s deep roots in genre films and his evolution into an emotional world-building director make him the perfect filmmaker to guide the Dark Knight through this next journey.”

Reeves, of course, is also psyched: “I have loved the Batman story since I was a child,” he added. “He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen.”

As for a Batman release date, that’s still a mystery (console yourself by seeing Wonder Woman this June and Justice League in November).