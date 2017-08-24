Share This: Is Matt Reeves Planning An Affleck-Free Batman Movie? Jon

As we told you yesterday, the DC Extended Universe is starting to deviate from its Marvel impersonation—instead imitating the Star Wars spin-off model. We’ve already established that a standalone Joker movie is on the way and, within 24 hours, The Hollywood Reporter announced a second standalone Joker movie, one that will explore his relationship with Harley Quinn. However, the real shock in that story came in relation to a much higher profile DC release. In trying to explain the spin-off model, THR wrote that Matt Reeves’ The Batman “is intended to not be connected to the Justice League universe, but to be set in a different time period and star another actor.”

That’s a pretty big bomb to drop casually in the middle of a paragraph. It’s not surprising, then, that the publication quickly retracted this claim. There is now a correction at the end of the report: “An earlier version of this story stated that Matt Reeves’ The Batman was part of Warner Bros.’ new label and would star a new actor as Batman, but it is unclear where that project will fall.”

Those looking for firm conclusions about the future of Batman need to remember that Reeves just completed his Planet of the Apes obligations last month. In other words, he’s still relatively early in the planning process for The Batman. That said, he has made it clear that he’s leaning in a standalone direction. “I have a vision for a way to do something with that character that feels like it resonates with me personally, and a perspective that can grow out into other things,” he recently said on KCRW’s The Business. “When they [Warner Bros.] approached me, what they said was, ‘Look, it’s a standalone, it’s not part of the extended universe.’”

In the notoriously fickle, erratic world of DC movies, it’s still too early to say what the future holds for Affleck or Batman, but Reeves just gave us a pretty good clue. That said, you will definitely see Affleck play Batman one more time when Justice League hits theatres on November 17. Check out the trailer below.