How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
event Toronto International Film Festival

Matt Damon Gets Microscopic In His Latest Sci-Fi ‘Masterpiece’ Downsizing

August 30, 2017
Jon
Downsizing

Paramount Pictures

Toronto International Film Festival

Writer-director Alexander Payne is known for delivering subtle, humane comedies like About Schmidt, Sideways, and The Descendants, but his latest movie is something of a departure.

Set in a futuristic world where people can be irreversibly shrunk down to a fraction of their size—increasing the value of their savings and minimizing their environmental footprint—Downsizing brings Payne’s sensibilities into the world of science fiction.

Like Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver and Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, Downsizing has been a long-running obsession for its director (and his fans), slowly evolving over many years as he has worked on other projects. However, the film is finally finished and the teaser is here to offer an appropriately tiny taste of Payne’s latest.

While most viewers will have to wait until December to experience Downsizing, the film had its world premiere earlier today at the Venice Film Festival.

Thus far, the reviews have been somewhere between positive and ecstatic. The Guardian’s Xan Brooks wrote a five-star review, hailing the film as a “masterpiece” (in the headline anyway). “What a spry, nuanced, winningly digressive movie this is,” he writes. “No sooner I had it pegged as a jaunty black comedy than it starts folding in elements of dystopian sci-fi, or compassionate human drama. A less polished director might have become lost and confused along the film’s lengthy running time. But Payne’s handling is perfect. He never puts a foot wrong, rustling up a picture that is as bright as a button and as sharp as a tack. Downsizing contains multitudes. Inside it’s a giant.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Todd McCarthy is similarly impressed. “Alexander Payne has taken a conceit heretofore used for gag-oriented sci-fi and comedy, that of shrinking human beings down to the size of a finger, and breathtakingly transformed it into a way of addressing the planet’s overriding long-term issue,” he explains, referring to the film’s take on climate change. “Captivating, funny and possessed of a surprise-filled zig-zag structure that makes it impossible to anticipate where it’s headed, this is a deeply humane film that, like the best Hollywood classics, feels both entirely of its moment and timeless. It was a risky roll of the dice, but one that hits the creative jackpot.”

Downsizing arrives in theatres on December 22, but Canadians will have several chances to see the film early when it screens next month at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Trending
RELATED
Opinion
Remembering The Late, Great Tobe Hooper’s 5 Best Horror Movies
News
Jared Leto And Margot Robbie Team Up For A Joker And Harley Quinn Movie
News
Is Matt Reeves Planning An Affleck-Free Batman Movie?
News
No Joke: Martin Scorsese And Hangover Director Todd Phillips Are Making ...
INNERSPACE CLIPS