Share This: Is The New Matrix Movie A Prequel About Young Morpheus? Jon

It’s hard to believe now, but all three entries in The Matrix trilogy arrived between 1999 and 2003, meaning over 13 years have passed since we last saw Neo, Morpheus, and Trinity on the big screen. While promoting last month’s John Wick: Chapter 2, Keanu Reeves said he was open to the idea of reprising his role, but only if the Wachowskis returned. “They would have to write it and direct it,” he said. “And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not?”

That may have sounded like a long shot at the time, but sources are telling The Hollywood Reporter that a new Matrix film is currently in the works. At this point, it seems Warner Bros. has no commitment from the Wachowskis, but the studio intends to seek their blessing—at the very least. It also seems that Michael B. Jordan is the frontrunner to play the lead, suggesting that Reeves will either (a) be absent from this movie or (b) appear in a supporting role.

For those who would prefer a sequel or prequel to an outright reboot, there may be some reason for hope. Warner Bros. recently rejected the idea of turning The Matrix into a TV series because they want to pursue a path similar to Star Wars, a franchise that wisely brought new and old cast members together. The Hollywood Reporter elaborated on this: “Warner Bros. sees a model in what Disney and Lucasfilm have done with Star Wars, exploring the hidden corners of the universe with movies such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or the in-production young Han Solo film. Perhaps a young Morpheus movie could come out of the exploration, as an example.”

With that in mind, don’t be surprised if Jordan is being pursued to play a slightly younger version of the character made famous by Laurence Fishburne. In any case, this project is still in the very early stages—superhero movie veteran Zak Penn is currently writing a treatment—and unlikely to arrive in theatres for at least a couple years.

While you wait for more details to arrive, check out the trailer for the original below.