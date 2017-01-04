Share This: Mass Effect: Andromeda Finally Has An Official Release Date Julia

One of 2017’s most anticipated games finally has an official release date. Announced today on the official Mass Effect site, Mass Effect: Andromeda will launch March 21, 2017 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Little is known about the fourth entry in the Mass Effect franchise, other than it follows a special forces soldier and designated pathfinder tasked with finding new habitable planets that humans can colonize. Players will be able to explore an open world galaxy as they work their way through the game.

We got a taste of the incredible graphics and gameplay when the first trailer was released a month ago, and BioWare will be releasing new footage detailing more about the new game environments and visuals tonight at Nvidia’s CES, which can be live-streamed over on the Nvidia blog at 9:30pm ET.

Go ahead and book your time off work or school now—you’ll need at least a week off to really get into the game.