Mary Poppins Returns Reveals Full Cast And Plot

Mary Poppins is returning to the big screen with a sequel over fifty years after the release of the classic film.

Emily Blunt will be taking on the role of the whimsical nanny in Mary Poppins Returns with Lin-Manuel Miranda co-starring as Jack the street lamplighter. The cast is stacked with stars including Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Colin Firth, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters.

The original film was based on the first Mary Poppins book by P.L. Travers and the sequel will draw material from the seven other books in the series. Mary Poppins Returns will be set in 1930s Depression-era London and will follow the children of the original film, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer), who have now grown up. Michael and his three children are living on Cherry Tree Lane when Michael suffers a personal loss. Then, Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters their lives to use her magical skills to help the family rediscover joy. Along with Jack (Miranda) and Mary Poppins eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep), the family is introduced to a new assortment of colourful characters who bring whimsy and magic back into their lives.

Dick Van Dyke, who starred in the original film alongside Julie Andrews, will also be returning to the series, playing Mr. Dawes Jr., the chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank and the son of Mr. Dawes from the first film. While fans may be disappointed that Dyke is not reprising his role as jack-of-all-trades Bert, he actually played two roles in the first film, Mr. Dawes being the other (with the help of some special FX makeup). This means Dyke will be playing his own son in the new film, a nice way to pay homage to his brilliant work without having to invent a cameo role for him.

Mary Poppins Returns has officially begun production and is set for release on December 25, 2018.