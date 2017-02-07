Share This: Kevin Feige Says It’s Time For Marvel’s Villains To Get An Upgrade Jon

Given the constant blockbuster success of Marvel’s movie output, it’s unlikely that they feel any real concern when fans vent their frustrations, but there is one MCU criticism that’s hard to ignore: their villains are not very memorable. During a recent press junket, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige acknowledged the validity of this criticism, explaining that it’s a natural outgrowth of the company’s priorities. “It always starts with what serves the story the most and what serves the hero the most,” he said. “If a big criticism of ours is that we focus on the heroes more than the villains, I think that’s probably true.”

However, Feige went to say that this won’t always be the case. In fact, you can expect to see a major change with next year’s Avengers: Infinity War, if not sooner. “I think some of you spoke to [screenwriters] Chris [Markus] and Steve [McFeely] at the Civil War junket. They talked about, in appropriately oblique terms, Thanos. Thanos in Infinity War is, you know, in a movie that has a lot of characters. You could almost go so far as to say he is the main character, and that’s a bit of a… that’s a bit of a departure from what we’ve done before, but that was appropriate for a movie called Infinity War.”

You still have 15 months to wait for Avengers: Infinity War, but Marvel will be back in theatres on May 5 with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Check out the film’s Super Bowl trailer below.