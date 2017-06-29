How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Marvel Meets Game Of Thrones In First Inhumans Trailer

June 29, 2017
Crystal

The first trailer for CTV’s ambitious superhero series, Marvel’s Inhumans, is here, and what it lacks in action, it more than makes up for in royal family drama and wicked aplomb.

The eight-episode adventure follows Black Bolt (Anson Mount), the stoic king of the Inhumans, and his royal family, which includes his unhinged brother Maximus (Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon). Rheon’s casting is appropriate, given the fact that Marvel seems to be gunning for a Game of Thrones–scale epic with Inhumans.

I can’t say that the trailer really delivers on that premise, but Rheon is especially menacing as supervillain Maximus. He’s the only one who gets to do much of anything in this trailer. Although, it should be said that Black Bolt has the ability to unleash destruction through his voice. Even the slightest whisper means chaos, so he gets a pass for being, well, kinda boring.

The teleporting dog Lockjaw, however, is already a scene-stealer.

Marvel’s Inhumans will debut on September 1 in IMAX theatres and will run for two weeks. The entire season, including those first two episodes, will begin airing Friday, September 29 on CTV.

Trending
RELATED
Opinion
12 Songs For Twelve: A Doctor Who Mixtape
News
The Rock Welcomes Us To The Jungle In First Trailer For Jumanji
News
Zac Efron And Zendaya Fall In Love In Magical First Trailer For The Grea...
Interview
Legendary Disney Composer On Beauty And The Beast And The Aladdin Song H...
INNERSPACE CLIPS