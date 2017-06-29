Share This: Marvel Meets Game Of Thrones In First Inhumans Trailer Crystal

The first trailer for CTV’s ambitious superhero series, Marvel’s Inhumans, is here, and what it lacks in action, it more than makes up for in royal family drama and wicked aplomb.

The eight-episode adventure follows Black Bolt (Anson Mount), the stoic king of the Inhumans, and his royal family, which includes his unhinged brother Maximus (Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon). Rheon’s casting is appropriate, given the fact that Marvel seems to be gunning for a Game of Thrones–scale epic with Inhumans.

I can’t say that the trailer really delivers on that premise, but Rheon is especially menacing as supervillain Maximus. He’s the only one who gets to do much of anything in this trailer. Although, it should be said that Black Bolt has the ability to unleash destruction through his voice. Even the slightest whisper means chaos, so he gets a pass for being, well, kinda boring.

The teleporting dog Lockjaw, however, is already a scene-stealer.

Marvel’s Inhumans will debut on September 1 in IMAX theatres and will run for two weeks. The entire season, including those first two episodes, will begin airing Friday, September 29 on CTV.