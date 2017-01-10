Share This: Marvel Releases First Look At Darth Maul Comic Julia

Say what you will about the Star Wars prequels, one thing you can’t deny is how badass a Sith Lord Darth Maul was. Now, with with a little help from Marvel Comics, we can explore the backstory of this tantalizing villain.

Taking place before The Phantom Menace, the Darth Maul miniseries will explore his first attempt at finding a suitable apprentice to bring to the Dark side. Fans of Star Wars Rebels will remember Maul’s endeavor to turn Ezra Bridger and this new comic will focus on his first effort to find and turn a Jedi. We’ll also get to see some flashbacks to Maul training in the way of the Sith, giving readers a chance to see his evil origins.

Check out some of the images from issue #1 below, including some wicked Rathtars which we first saw Han Solo taking on in The Force Awakens.