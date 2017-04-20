How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Marvelâ€™s Cloak & Dagger Trailer Introduces Teen Superheroes Tandy And Tyrone

April 20, 2017
Crystal

The first trailer for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is here, and it’s serving teen angst with a side of superpowers. In other words, it’s incredible.

The Freeform series will tell the story of two teens from very different backgrounds who find themselves burdened by their newly acquired, and somehow connected, superpowers. Dagger can emit sharp beams of light, while Cloak can envelop enemies in darkness. Of course this makes them perfect partnersâ€”in more ways than one.

The story of Cloak and Dagger is ultimately a love story, which means chemistry is undoubtedly key. And it looks like Marvel TV and Freeform have found charismatic leads in Olivia Holt (Tandy/Dagger) and Aubrey Joseph (Tyrone/Cloak).

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is set to begin its 10-episode run in early 2018. The pilot was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who deserves major credit for establishing the show’s grounded tone, as it looks like the series is upholding Marvel TV’s penchant for street-level storytelling.

But at least we get a pretty awesome shot of Cloak standing on the roof in his black cape. That makes the wait a tiny bit more bearable.

