Marvel’s Black Panther Breaks From Origin Story Tradition

Even those with an insatiable appetite for superhero movies eventually get tired of the recurring scenes and conventions that appear in movie after movie. The most common example is probably the origin story, which always follows roughly the same formula, forcing impatient viewers into a frustrating waiting game, postponing the real action for the first half of most franchise-launchers. If you’re experiencing origin story fatigue, you’ll be happy to know that Marvel is planning to bypass this tradition in next year’s Black Panther.

“What’s great is that people have already met Chadwick [Boseman] in Civil War, so now we get to jump in feet first without having to tell a more traditional origin story,” producer Nate Moore told Complex. “We meet him as his world is changing. Black Panther takes place right after the events of Civil War, so T’Challa’s father has just been killed, he has returned home to Wakanda, and T’Challa has to navigate potentially becoming the new ruler of this nation. He never intended to become the king for years because he figured his dad would be around for a long time. T’Chaka’s death is, in a lot of ways, the catalyst for everything that’s happening in Black Panther.”

