Marvel Reveals What The Black Panther Movie Will Be All About

We’ve got over a year to wait until we get to see Chadwick Boseman suit up in his Black Panther costume again for the character’s first solo superhero movie but with production beginning, like, right now, Marvel has announced the full lineup of stars, plus an official synopsis for what will be the studio’s 17th comic book-based movie.

Here’s what’s up with the plot:

“Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.”

Black Panther director Ryan Coolger has recruited his Fruitvale Station and Creed star Michael B. Jordan to join the cast as Erik Killmonger, supervillain and number one nemesis of T’Challa/Black Panther. Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o will play a key (but less than trustworthy) member of T’Challa’s personal guard detail, and Forest Whitaker has been cast as steadfast Panther ally, Zuri.

The lineup of actors also includes The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira, Sherlock’s Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), and Angela Bassett (American Horror Story). The movie’s IMDb page also promises a cameo from Stan Lee—not that anyone’s surprised by that at this point.

Black Panther, which will be shot in Atlanta and South Korea, will officially kick some on-screen ass on February 16, 2018.