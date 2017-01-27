Share This: Marvel Has Big Plans With Gaming Giant Square Enix Jon

The Marvel movie phenomenon is all about teamwork. While they’ve certainly had their differences in recent years, The Avengers managed to achieve great things by joining forces and bringing their unique skills to common goals. The same is true of Marvel’s upcoming collaboration with Square Enix, “a multi-year, a multi-game” partnership that is being described as “one of the most powerful alliances in interactive entertainment.” This will kick off with a new Avengers game from Crystal Dynamics—the developers of the award-winning Tomb Raider series—and Eidos-Montréal, the team behind the Deus Ex games.

“By partnering with Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal, we are now working with two of the industry’s most talented and respected game development studios,” said Jay Ong, Senior Vice President, Games & Innovation, Marvel Entertainment. “The Avengers project is a perfect example of how Marvel is making games a key part of the landscape for Marvel storytelling, alongside comics, television, and film. We can only do this by matching our greatest superheroes with the world’s top developers.”

Square Enix Americas and Europe CEO Phil Rogers explained that his company shares Marvel’s enthusiasm. “Marvel’s diverse, innovative universe has created millions of longtime fans, including all of us,” he explained. “It’s exciting to bring together Square Enix’s award-winning development studios with Marvel’s extraordinary storytellers to establish a new entertainment powerhouse. This collaboration of passion and talent will craft epic, imaginative experiences allowing gamers to live out their superhero dreams like never before.”

More details of this collaboration will be announced next year. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer below: