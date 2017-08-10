Share This: Mark Hamill’s Jaw Dropped When He Read The Script For The Last Jedi Jon

The Force Awakens answered many questions about the events that fall between Episode VI and Episode VII, but much of Luke’s story remains a mystery. As we learned back in May, Mark Hamill had some serious reservations when he read director Rian Johnson’s script for The Last Jedi, particularly with the line “I only know one truth: it’s time for the Jedi to end.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hamill elaborated on his initial concerns about this line. “That’s a pretty amazing statement for someone who was the symbol of hope and optimism in the original films,” he said. “When I first read it, my jaw dropped. What would make someone that alienated from his original convictions? That’s not something that you can just make up in an afternoon, and I really struggled with this thing.”

Of course, given all that went down with Ben Solo (aka Kylo Ren), Luke has good reason to feel disillusioned. “[Luke] made a huge mistake in thinking that his nephew was the chosen one, so he invested everything he had in Kylo, much like Obi-Wan did with my character,” Hamill explained. “And he is betrayed, with tragic consequences. Luke feels responsible for that. That’s the primary obstacle he has to rejoining the world and his place in the Jedi hierarchy, you know? It’s that guilt, that feeling that it’s his fault, that he didn’t detect the darkness in him until it was too late.”

While Luke’s problems—and some possible solutions—are likely to come into focus when we see The Last Jedi later this year, Hamill says some burning questions are left refreshingly unanswered. “There’s massive amounts of backstory that is left to your imagination,” he said. “I couldn’t do my job without figuring out what that was. Since it’s not really important to the main story as a whole, a lot of it is just for my own process. I talked with Rian about it and went into this elaborate scenario of what happened to Luke after the end of the Return of the Jedi.”

In other words, you may need to do some detective work to fill in the blanks when Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theatres on December 15. In the meantime, check out the trailer below: