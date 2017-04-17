Share This: Mark Hamill Had Different Ideas For The Ending Of The Force Awakens Jon

Even if you love The Force Awakens and the new teaser for The Last Jedi, there’s some undeniable room for disappointment in the recent Star Wars revival, mostly connected to missed opportunities. While J.J. Abrams had the chance to reunite Leia, Luke, and Han, he instead chose to keep Luke offscreen for most of The Force Awakens, revealing him only after Han bit the dust. (We still don’t know if Luke and Leia cross paths in The Last Jedi, but now that Carrie Fisher is gone, future opportunities in that direction are also limited.) The disappointment of this is not lost on Mark Hamill, who recently made his frustrations clear to Fandango, going so far as to propose an alternate ending for The Force Awakens.

“I was reading and thought if Leia is trying to mentally contact me and she’s not successful, she’ll rush to his aid,” he explained. “She’ll get close to him and then get into some dire situation and that’s when I show up for a big ‘yay.’ Save her life, then we rush to Han and are in the same position that Rey and Finn and Chewie are in. Too late to save him, but witnesses… because it would carry so much emotional resonance into the next film for us—his wife, his best friend—to witness, instead of two characters that have known him, what, 20 minutes? [Besides] Chewie. I thought that was a great missed opportunity.”

Those are surprisingly critical words from one of the stars of The Last Jedi. However, based on his recent praise for writer/director Rian Johnson, you should expect no such complaints when Episode VIII arrives on December 15. Check out the teaser below: