Mark Hamill Shares First-Ever Luke Skywalker Photo Sara

Mark Hamill decided to celebrate Throwback Thursday early, and we sure are glad he did.

On the weekend, the Star Wars icon slash voice actor decided to share an image from his first shooting day for A New Hope. In the Twitter post, Hamill declared that the photo could be the “very first” Luke Skywalker photo ever taken, and while there could be other, earlier photos that nobody knows about, it’s hard to doubt the validity of the picture when it was revealed by Skywalker himself.

Taken in Tunisia early morning Day #1 waiting for my 1st shot (emerging from home for robot auction)-Perhaps the very 1st #LukePic #SW pic.twitter.com/WMCGnWCotP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 18, 2017

The picture was presumably taken on March 22, 1976—the first day of principal photography for A New Hope—when the movie’s early Tatooine scenes would have been filmed (which explains the Jawas that can be found in the background). As Hamill points out, he was waiting to film the scene when Luke buys C-3PO and R2-D2 off of some Jawa traders, beginning an unforgettable, heartwarming droid-human relationship that would last for years to come.

Hamill, who would have been only 24 years old when the photo was taken, understandably looks both excited and tentative about his first filming day. Fortunately, another inquisitive Star Wars fan asked about Hamill’s slightly perplexed, squinted expression.

@HamillHimself At that very moment, were you thinking “This is gonna be my big break” or “Crap, it’s early, dusty and way too bright”? — Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) March 18, 2017

And Hamill, of course, gave a satisfyingly witty response.

Judging by my clueless expression, probably both. Crew was kind but thought #SW was “rubbish”-I kept telling them”We’re on a winner!”#LOLuke https://t.co/S6mzZbWLvD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 18, 2017

In other Mark Hamill-related Twitter news, he and John Boyega recently decided to troll us all once again by fuelling the rumour that Boyega’s The Force Awakens character, Finn, is actually Luke Skywalker’s son.

Shout-out to @JohnBoyega for no reason other than being wickedly-proficient w/ a lightsaber w/ no training whatsoever. You do me proud, son! pic.twitter.com/xeCFbzA9ph — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 17, 2017

Late response because I’m in Beijing but thanks dad @HamillHimself — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) March 19, 2017

While we don’t know how likely it is that the “Finn Skywalker” theories will actually come true, we’ll probably (finally) find out who’s a Skywalker and who’s not when Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes out on December 15.