Mark Hamill Was 'Surprised' By Luke Skywalker In The Last Jedi

Luke Skywalker has always been a hero. From the minute we met the whiny blond son of a moisture farmer on Tatooine in A New Hope, we knew Luke was destined to do great things. That’s just how these kinds of Chosen One tales go. But Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi shows us a different side of Luke. He’s now a world-weary recluse who believes it’s time for the Jedi to end. Maybe he’s right.

It’s no wonder Daisy Ridley has already described Episode VIII as darker than its predecessor, The Force Awakens. The depths of Luke’s newfound pragmatism are unclear, but if The Last Jedi successfully follows in the footsteps of The Empire Strikes Back, fans can expect this middle chapter to go down a “deeper, more cerebral” path.

During an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz at Star Wars Celebration, Mark Hamill likened The Last Jedi to Empire in the sense that it’s the film “where everything goes wrong for the protagonist.”

In The Empire Strikes Back, Luke felt “thoroughly defeated.” He lost his hand, and more importantly, he discovered the truth about his parentage. But that’s the beauty of being the second act in a three-act play; Johnson has “more leeway to really mess things up,” said Hamill.As for Luke’s own journey in The Last Jedi, the actor said he was “very surprised” by Johnson’s characterization of the (former?) Jedi Master. “When I read [Episode VII], I said, ‘I love everybody’s part except mine,'” he explained. “And on this one, it was similar in the sense that I said to Rian, ‘I’m so surprised how you see Luke.'”

If it was up to Hamill, he would have liked to have played Luke’s evil twin in the film, an idea Johnson shot down in favor of something that was wholly original to the Star Wars universe. Still, the actor laments what could have been. “What actor doesn’t want to play his evil twin?” he said.