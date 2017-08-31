Share This: Mark Hamill Explains Why He Finally Agreed To Revive Luke Skywalker Jon

If you look at the movie career of Mark Hamill, returning to the Star Wars franchise would seem to be a no-brainer. His status as a Hollywood leading man seemed to end at precisely the same moment as the original trilogy, forcing him to focus his energy on supporting roles and voice work in animated projects. In light of that professional downgrade, Hamill has shown surprising resistance to the new Star Wars movies. As we previously reported, he had issues with the script for The Last Jedi, he didn’t like the ending of The Force Awakens, and he almost refused to return for either of these movies.

In a new interview with ABC News, Hamill elaborated on the latter point. “When they asked me to come back, it was scary,” he explained. “I thought, ‘Gee, it was hard to catch lightning in a bottle the first time. I don’t know if this is such a wise idea.’ When we left, even if they were going to do a third trilogy, it wouldn’t have anything to do with us. George [Lucas] never said you’re going to do three more.”

In addition to feeling unprepared, Hamill was afraid he might disrupt the satisfying sense of resolution he had after Return of the Jedi. “A thing that felt maybe wrong about coming back was the fact that the original trilogy had a beginning, a middle, and an end,” he said. “But there’s two ways of looking at that. On the one hand, it had closure. But if you look at it another way, it’s the story of how Luke went from becoming a farm boy to a Jedi and then the story ends. It would be like telling the story of how James Bond got his license to kill and became 007, and the story ends.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theatres on December 15. Check out the trailer below.