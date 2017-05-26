Share This: Mark Hamill Had Serious Issues With The Script For The Last Jedi Jon

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Mark Hamill made it clear that he’s exactly the kind of person who would have become an obsessive fan of the movie that made him famous: “If I had not been cast in Star Wars, I would have been there first day, first show.” As it turns out, his fan-level passion for the franchise resulted in a somewhat heated exchange early in his collaboration with director Rian Johnson over the script for The Last Jedi. “I at one point had to say to Rian, ‘I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you’ve made for this character. Now, having said that, I have gotten it off my chest, and my job now is to take what you’ve created and do my best to realize your vision.’”

Before you start worrying about quality control, it’s worth noting that Hamill believes he’s usually wrong about most things. He made this clear to Johnson after the aforementioned complaints: “I have thousands of really terrible ideas I would love to share with you, among which you might—just law of averages—find a nugget of something and go, ‘That’s not as terrible as the other 35 you just told us.’”

Speaking of terrible ideas, it’s hard to imagine the Star Wars movies without Harrison Ford or Mark Hamill, but Kurt Russell recently made it clear that he came extremely close to landing one of their roles. “[I was] interviewing for the part of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo,” he said. “On tape, it exists. I didn’t have any idea what I was talking about. Something about a Death Star and a Millennium Falcon. I was actually pretty [close], in the final running, but I needed to give an answer to ABC to do a western show. (He may be referring to NBC’s The Quest.) I asked George, ‘Do you think you’re gonna use me?’ He said, ‘I don’t know if I want to put you with him, or those two guys together.’ I got to go to work, so I did the western. Clearly, made the right choice.”

Admittedly, the idea of Russell in either role is somewhat intriguing, but it might have cost us movies like Used Cars, Escape from New York, and The Thing, so we’re pretty sure he made the right choice. Check out Russell’s Star Wars audition below.