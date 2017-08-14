How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
television Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams And Gwendoline Christie Loved Their Game Of Thrones Sword Fight As Much As You Did

August 14, 2017
Hilary H

Game of Thrones

It may be one of the most intense series every to hit the small screen, butÂ Game of ThronesÂ has its uplifting momentsâ€”and one of the best occurred in last week’s (not last night’s) episode, “The Spoils of War,” when Arya (Maisie Williams) squared off against the mighty Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) in an impromptu, friendly sword fight.

And as fun as it was for us to watch, it was “great fun” for the actresses to shoot the sceneâ€”even if their, uh, differences made for a unique challenge that neither of them had faced while shooting aÂ GoTÂ swordplay sequence before. In an interview withÂ Entertainment Weekly, Williams and Christie recount the scene and how they prepared for it, or, specifically, how they dealt with the fact that they were fighting a foe that was either over a foot taller or over a foot shorter than them.

“Sheâ€™s been fighting people around the same height as her, and Iâ€™ve been used to fighting people who were close to my height, so we both had a lot to get used to,” says Williams of Christie, who’s got 14 inches on Williams. But for Christie, the fight was so much more than a display of killer training and steel-flashing prowess: The Arya vs. Brienne match didn’t have a single bad vibe about it, and the fact that it was two women fighting in good form adds additional depth to a stunning scene.

â€œWe got to really put some energy into it,” Christie recalls. “There isnâ€™t a desire to hurt each other, itâ€™s about a matching of skills. And I thought that was very enjoyable to show those characters who happen to be female that when they spar itâ€™s not with any bad intention.”

Williams agrees. “Itâ€™s just a wonderful scene between two women who are both very skilled at what theyâ€™re doing,” she said. “I think Brienne is trying to keep it civil and trying to be grown up about it. The first half the scene is Arya nitpicking and trying to get a reaction and being annoying. Itâ€™s nice to see her show sheâ€™s a changed girlâ€”which is what sheâ€™s been trying to portray to Sansa.”

Brienne of Tarth may be the Oathkeeper, but she’s also an excellent influenceâ€”and we can’t wait to see her positive impact on the Stark girls in future episodes.

Trending
RELATED
News
Deadpool 2 Cast And Crew In Mourning After Stuntwoman Dies On Set
News
Teen Wolf Uncovered: What Will Happen Now That Liam’s Been Exposed...
News
Game Of Thrones Just Dropped The Most Significant Jon Snow Revelation Ye...
News
Vin Diesel Is Taking Fast & Furious From The Screen To The Stage
INNERSPACE CLIPS