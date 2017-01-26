Share This: Lucasfilm Explains Why Leia Was At The Battle Of Scarif In Rogue One Julia

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been out for over a month but we’re still discovering more Easter Eggs.

In the most recent episode of The Star Wars Show, Leland Chee, Pablo Hidalgo, and Matt Martin of the Lucasfilm Story Group sat down to discuss the secrets that even the most eagle-eyed fans have yet to figure out. The nearly 25 minute video is full of all kinds of Rogue One goodies. They describe the different ships seen in the Battle of Scarif, plus they explain why the Death Star was upside down over Jedha (spoiler…because space).

The biggest reveal comes from the details they spilled about Princess Leia’s appearance at the end of the film. The first time Leia’s presence was alluded to was when Bail Organa said that he was going to send someone “he trusted with his life” to find Obi-Wan Kenobi. Though her name wasn’t mentioned, keen fans may have been able to put together the clues about who he was referring to by knowing what Leia’s future holds in A New Hope and later noticing two pretty important droids, C3PO and R2D2, hanging around the rebel base.

So now we know Leia was sent to find Obi-Wan, but how she ended up near the Battle of Scarif instead was still a mystery. Thanks to the interview, we found out Leia’s trip detour came due to the status of her Senate ship and the battle being deemed more important than finding Obi-Wan. This new info becomes more important when you remember how Leia later tried to use her ship’s status to prove to Darth Vader that she was on Senate business and was not working for the rebels in A New Hope. It seems the detour was the right call, as it meant Leia was on hand to hear the news that the rebels successfully retrieved the Death Stars plans.

You can try and spot a few more Easter Eggs by catching Rouge One in theatres now, while The Last Jedi will be released December 15.