Here's Why There Aren't A Lot Of Mutants In Logan

Although Logan doesn’t hit theatres for a little over a week, critics are already praising the film for its intimate storytelling and soon we will finally get to see what all the buzz is about.

Instead of choosing a variety of mutants from X-Men’s ever X-panding line-up, the film only focuses on the trio of Logan/Wolverine, Laura Kinney/X-23, and Xavier/Professor X. But the film’s director, James Mangold, told ScreenRant that this choice was an intentional one to better tell the film’s narrative and help break the mould of what is typically expected from a superhero movie.

“We toyed with it, but one of the things I’ve been very conscious of is that I think one of the reasons a lot of different movies are in the comic book arena these days, is they keep operating from the ‘more is more’ philosophy,” said Mangold. “If we made a movie last time about four superheroes, this time it’s gonna be seven, next time it’s gonna be twelve. And there’s a kind of arms race in visual effects and cast and I don’t think it necessarily yields more.”

Consider the large superhero ensembles of films such as X-Men: Apocalypse, Captain America: Civil War and the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. Logan almost had multiple mutant characters, but Mangold advised against it.

“Do the math. If you have 120 minutes and you have seven actors with principal roles, then they’re each getting six minutes to themselves, or to their storylines. If you make a movie about two or three characters, the movie is really owned by these characters and you get to go deep with them. That was our goal,” said Mangold.

We’ll just have to wait and see how the smaller cast benefits the film’s plot when Logan claws its way to theatres March 3.