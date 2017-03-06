Share This: Screenwriter Scott Frank Reveals The Secret Of Logan’s Success Jon

Over the weekend, Logan managed to deliver on the lofty expectations of fans, earning rave reviews and $237 million at the worldwide box office. Asked to explain why the creative team behind The Wolverine fared so much better this time around, screenwriter Scott Frank emphasized the clear end-point in their sights.

“We didn’t have to connect it to any larger ‘universe,’” he said. “Or as [director] Jim [Mangold] keeps saying, ‘We didn’t have to sell Happy Meals.’ And so that was great. Whereas, the last one, my favorite part is where he’s in the middle of rural Japan and with this woman and being a human being and feeling what it’s like to be a human being. But we’re not there very long before we’re back to giant robots and stuff. And then it becomes just another superhero movie with a lot of CG stuff. And we were trying to avoid that this time around and the studio had changed studio heads and they were very much into the idea of trying something new, because otherwise what’s the point? The only way these movies have value is if they become about something else. They can’t all be about saving the world.”

Another popular theory about the film’s success is that it benefited from the newfound tolerance for R-rated superheroes that made Deadpool into a massive hit this time last year. (The new teaser for Deadpool 2 promises more of the same.) While it’s possible that this will carry over into future X-Men movies, producer Simon Kinberg says they’re leaving their options open. “I think that each movie, we figure out what the story is, then we figure out the requirements of the story,” he told /Film. “If the requirements of the story are R-rated, it’s R-rated. We don’t go into movies saying, this one’s gonna be R-rated, this one’s gonna be PG-13, we don’t make those decisions before we make the decisions of story.”

The future of Wolverine and the X-Men franchise is currently a mystery, but Deadpool 2 definitely arrives in theatres on March 2, 2018. Check out the new sneak peek below.