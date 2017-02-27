How do you want to login to your Space account?

Logan Is Going To Be Patrick Stewart’s Last X-Men Movie

February 27, 2017
Hilary

Well, it’s official: Hugh Jackman has no intention of whipping out Wolverine’s claws after Logan, and Patrick Stewart is ready to check in his onscreen telepathic talents as Professor X, too.

The release of Logan—the latest X-Men instalment that has Jackman and Stewart playing the roles they’ve brought to life onscreen since the first film of the franchise in 2000—is drawing nigh, and with it comes talk of Jackman stepping away from the character he’s spent so much time with. It turns out that Stewart is now on the same page, in that he thinks that Logan serves as a fitting final chapter—for him, at least—as Professor X.

In a chat with Jackman and Logan director/co-writer James Mangold during a SiriusXM town hall, Stewart recalled a recent screening of the film where he and his co-star found themselves emotional when the lights came up. Jackman was crying. Stewart was crying. We’re all gonna be crying.

“We had some time to sit there and, as I sat there, I realized there will never be a better, a more perfect, a more sensitive, emotional, and beautiful way of saying au revoir to Charles Xavier than this movie,” he told the audience. “So, I told [Jackman] that same evening, ‘I’m done too. It’s all over.'”

Professor X has a new life in James McAvoy thanks to throwback flicks like X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past, but still. It’s the end of an era for X-Men fans, as it’s an end of an era for two of their super-mutant faves.

