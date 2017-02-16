Share This: Hugh Jackman Is Claw-fully Excited About Logan’s X-23 Jon

While just about everyone is skeptical that Hugh Jackman is really ready to retire Wolverine (especially Ryan Reynolds), the actor seems to be adamant about abandoning the adamantium. Fortunately, it looks like that decision inspired him to raise his game to the highest possible level for Logan. “There is not a frame of this film where I can’t say I didn’t put everything into it,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I couldn’t have made this film if I didn’t make the decision within myself that this was the last one. I just didn’t compromise on anything. I was a pain to a lot of people, because I don’t get another shot at this. This is a character I love. I owe my career to this character.”

By his own admission, Jackman was stubborn about many of the film’s creative decisions, particularly the way Wolverine’s clone-daughter X-23/Laura (Dafne Keen) was depicted. “That was one thing I was a pain about,” he said. “I was like, ‘Dude, this is the greatest idea, but how are we going to pull this off? How do we find that girl?’ And we did.”

By all accounts, Keen will be responsible for carrying the claws into any future movies, an outcome that some overzealous doctors tried to prevent. For a glimpse of the character’s troubled medical history, check out the video below—or simply buy a ticket to see Logan when it arrives in theatres on March 3.