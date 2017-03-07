How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
movie Logan

45 Logan Easter Eggs And References You Probably Missed

March 7, 2017
Jon

Logan

It’s not uncommon for a superhero movie to be jammed full of Easter eggs and other well-hidden references, but the movies don’t always warrant the repeat viewing necessary to find those secrets. Most fans would probably agree that Logan definitely does warrant closer scrutiny, as it’s a superhero movie made with uncommon care and precision, but before you put in all that hard work, we have some good news: YouTuber Mr Sunday Movies has already done the work for you. In a new 12-minute video, he highlights no less than 45 Easter eggs, sharpening your senses for future viewings.

Logan isn’t considered your typical comicbook movie,” he explains. “Sure, it’s got a guy that’s well over 100 years old with unbreakable metal blades that come out of his hands—plus, a mind-reading old British man and people with robot limbs and a bunch of kids with special and improbable abilities. But still, this is the realest thing you’ll ever see in your life. Of course, this being set in the X-Men universe means there’s a bunch of Easter eggs, references, and cameos linked to the comics, the other movies, character histories, and a whole lot more.” In addition to finding most of these, he pledges to try and decipher “this universe’s complete nonsense timeline.”

Of course, it goes without saying that you’ll want to avoid this video until you’ve seen Logan, which is going strong in theatres now. Once you’ve completed that step, check out those Easter eggs below.

Trending
RELATED
News
InnerSpace Learns All About The Making Of Ballerina
News
Michael K. Williams Joins An Already Stacked Han Solo Cast
Review
4 Extras That Make A Huge Splash On The Moana Blu-ray
News
Sci-Fi Short Starring Anton Yelchin Will Be Turned Into A Feature
INNERSPACE CLIPS