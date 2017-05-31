Share This: Logan Is Worth Sinking Your Claws Into On Blu-ray Neil

If there’s one word to sum up Wolverine’s presence in the X-Men film franchise, that word would be unpredictable. Hugh Jackman’s first spinoff, 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, was a flat-out stale retread, yet 2013’s The Wolverine was a totally refreshing character piece with thrilling yakuza action. Then, earlier this year, Logan surpassed everyone’s expectations of how a typical superhero movie can play out. James Mangold directed the latter two Wolverine films, so credit where credit’s due.

Wolvy’s significantly darker final voyage made for some fantastic theatrical viewing, and this recently released Blu-ray is pretty much essential even if you saw the movie just a few months ago. Not only is Logan a brutal and totally badass film worthy of multiple viewings, this Blu-ray comes with reference quality a/v, robust extras, and whole new way to watch the film.

One of the first extras you might want to indulge in if the movie still feels relatively fresh in your mind is the commentary track by writer/director James Mangold. If you really got a kick out of the film’s weighty themes, striking visuals, and unusually gritty vibe, consider this a must-listen.

Next up is “Making of Logan,” a six-part, 75-minute behind-the-scenes look at the film with insights and anecdotes from all the key players. “Casting the Film” offers an in-depth look at how they put together an ensemble of new and old characters; “Crafting the Story” discusses how Logan pays tribute to previous Wolverine films and comics; “Crafting the Score” gives us a closer look at Marco Beltrami’s iconic music that manages to create far more texture than the standard action film score; “Designing the World” shows us how they were able to create a distinct universe set in the near future; “Stunts and Fights” is pretty self-explanatory and totally kick-ass; “Wrapping Logan” is a short but sweet glimpse at Jackman’s last days of the shoot, and presumably his last days playing the beloved mutant since 2000’s X-Men.

In case the film’s 137-minute running time didn’t pack enough blood-spattered action and heartstrings-tugging drama, this disc offers an addition eight minutes of deleted scenes, including “Logan Gets a Ticker,” “Alternate Dinner Scene,” “Caliban’s Death,” “Bobby’s Action Figures,” “Medical Tent – Connect the Dots,” and “Mutant Kid Puppet Master.” I wouldn’t call any of this material vital to the overall story, but they’re all rock-solid and nice to watch with optional director commentary that explains why they were cut.

While all of this bonus material is far better than your average home video release, what makes Logan a must-own on Blu-ray is a black-and-white version of the film titled Logan Noir. Similar to what was done with 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, this is no lazy instance of decolourization, but rather a painstaking effort that adds new layers in terms of both style and substance. Although some moments translate better than others, highlights including Xavier’s collapsed water tower hideaway, the film’s sun-burnt exteriors, and the titular mutant’s pained facial expressions are way more effective in classic black and white. The action may not come across as visceral and kinetic, but the film’s melancholic Western vibe is far more palpable. I’m not sure what my preferred viewing experience is, so having both options is much appreciated.

Logan is out now on Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital On-Demand. But that’s not all:

We have an official prop from the film to giveaway. Test your knowledge below, and if you’re correct you’ll be entered to win Laura’s restraints and a DVD + Blu-ray copy of Logan!

Question: When Laura and Charles are watching a film in their hotel room and Charles mentions remembering seeing the film as a child in his hometown, what film is it?