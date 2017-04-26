How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Disney’s Lion King Remake Has Found Its Timon And Pumbaa

April 26, 2017
Madeline

Looks like Disney has a problem-free philosophy when it comes to casting its upcoming CGI remake of The Lion King. Which is to say, things are chugging along quite nicely.

Director Jon Favreau previously announced that Donald Glover will voice Simba, and James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa. Now, according to The Wrap, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen are “in final negotiations” to join the cast as iconic buddy duo Timon and Pumbaa, respectively. Eichner as a filter-free, sarcastic meerkat, and Rogen as a chummy, gassy warthog? Sounds pretty convincing to us. Let’s just hope they can sing, because no way this remake is happening without an updated version of “Hakuna Matata.”

Favreau’s The Lion King still has a lot of big roles left to fill—Beyoncé is reportedly the first choice for Nala (big if true), and there’s still Scar, Rafiki, Zazu, and that pesky trio of hyenas to consider. If the flick’s current roster is any indication, look out for more big names to be announced soon.

The Lion King stampedes into theaters on July 19, 2019.

