Chevy Unveils A Life-Sized Version Of The LEGO Batmobile

Ever wonder what it might feel like to shrink down to a fraction of your size and get behind the wheel of LEGO Batman’s “Speedwagon”? Over the weekend at the North American International Auto Show, Chevrolet offered a hint of what that might look like by unveiling a life-sized LEGO Batmobile made in collaboration with students from Detroit’s Cody Rouge community, A World in Motion, and FIRST LEGO League. Roughly 17 feet long and seven feet high, this vehicle weighs over 1,695 pounds. Its 344,187 bricks were assembled by LEGO Master Builders over the course of 1,833 hours in Enfield, Connecticut’s LEGO Model Shop, resulting in an unusually detailed—and large—replica of the tiny original.

As you might expect, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet Marketing Paul Edwards expressed enthusiasm for this undertaking. “To work on the LEGO Batmobile with Warner Bros. is an absolute thrill for us at Chevy,” he said, before boldly suggesting that Chevrolet lives according to the LEGO code. “Many of the themes in The LEGO Batman Movie, like imagination, family and community, align perfectly with our Chevy brand values and add to the value of the partnership.”

Chevy also unveiled a new ad, showing the cast of The LEGO Batman Movie reflecting on the character traits that would inspire someone to drive this distinctive vehicle:

The LEGO Batman Movie arrives in theatres on February 10. To see the real Speedwagon in action, check out the trailer below.