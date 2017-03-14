How do you want to login to your Space account?

Aliens Attack In Life’s New And Nasty Red Band Trailer

March 14, 2017
Jon

With the release of Life just over a week away, nobody was expecting a new trailer to drop, but Sony has unleashed precisely that. Just a few weeks after Logan again demonstrated the commercial potential of R-rated blockbusters, Life is showing off its more adult-oriented elements in an intense new Red Band trailer. Other than a generally unsettling mood—that vaguely recalls the Alien franchise—the only truly Red Band flourishes are a few moments of alien aggression, some extreme astronaut discomfort, and one carefully placed f-bomb.

The official plot synopsis doesn’t fill in too many additional details—which is exactly how we like it: “Life is a terrifying sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth.”

Life arrives in theatres on March 24. Check out the new Red Band trailer below.

