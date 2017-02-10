How do you want to login to your Space account?

Here’s The Lego Batman Movie And Fifty Shades Darker Mash-Up No One Asked For

February 10, 2017
Stacey

I’d love to have been in the room when someone asked, “You know what The LEGO Batman Movie is missing? Spanking.”

On Thursday (February 9), Jimmy Kimmel pointed out that The LEGO Batman Movie and 50 Shades Darker are both premiering in theatres this weekend—for two vastly different audiences. In true Kimmel fashion, he decided to dub Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele’s (Dakota Johnson) 50 Shades dialogue over Batman and Joker’s lines from the LEGO trailer.

I mean, this isn’t a super stretch, since both Bruce Wayne and Christian Grey are billionaire playboys who do what they want, when they want, but I really didn’t need the image in my head of Batman and the Joker rockin’ the Batmobile, thanks. Check out the video below.

