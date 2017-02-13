Share This: Which DCEU Veteran Just Confirmed That He’s Skipping Justice League? Jon

By all accounts, Justice League is shaping up to be the DCEU’s answer to The Avengers, featuring a who’s who of DC superheroes. However, at least one important cast member has decided to sit this movie out: Laurence Fishburne, the acting heavyweight who played Daily Planet editor Perry White in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“They asked me to come for a day, but I couldn’t work it out, schedule-wise,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “And really, what do you need the newspaperman in Justice League for? You want to see the Flash. You want to see Aquaman. You want to see Wonder Woman. You want to see the Lantern. We’ve been waiting 35 years for these [characters] to show up on the screen. What were they doing over there? Marvel has been kicking their ass. This is the comic-book geek in me, who has a collection of comic books. I’ve been waiting to see these people on-screen forever.”

As for the ongoing backlash against Zack Snyder, Fishburne doesn’t really understand where this resentment is coming from. “Look, I love what Zack Snyder does,” he said. “Jesse Eisenberg, this little nebbishy guy, as Lex Luthor? For me, that’s a genius move. And the whole thing with Martha Kent and Martha Wayne? I don’t know, man, I must be sentimental, but that’s some heartwarming [stuff] to me. So I don’t get it.”

You won’t see Fishburne in Justice League when it hits theatres on November 17, but you can see him in John Wick: Chapter Two—which is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.