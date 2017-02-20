Share This: Star-Lord’s Dad Looks Like A Badass Space Cowboy In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Hilary

One of the biggest questions lingering as the credits rolled for Guardians of the Galaxy had to do with Peter Quill (a.k.a. Star-Lord)’s daddy issues—specifically, that he had no idea who his dad was, and that his father wasn’t even human. Pratt told GQ back in December that the relationship between Quill and his father, Ego the Living Planet, is “the major thread for Quill and his story” in the next Guardians flick, but Kurt Russell’s character didn’t make an appearance in any of the the trailers we’ve seen for the film so far.

Now, thanks to Marvel pulling back the curtain on its new Guardians action figures, we’ve got a proper introduction to Ego. If we’re going by appearances, kicking ass is apparently a family pastime.

The new line of Guardians action figures, which debuted at the Hasbro Toy Fair on February 18, is pretty rad and involves a music-playing Star-Lord complete with tape deck, Baby Groot, and a lion-maned Ego. (You can see a close-up of the new character shortly after the nine-minute mark in Marvel’s video above.)

Like his son, Ego’s space gear isn’t super unlike that of regular, earth-bound humans down to the intense boots and rugged (albeit, a little fancied-up) jacket. Ego could feasibly be heading off to Burning Man in that get-up, even if that cape situation seems a little heavy for the desert.

Those silver tresses are definitely not those of a mere mortal, though, so we’re looking forward to seeing Russell’s likeness onscreen once Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theatres on May 5.