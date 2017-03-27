Share This: Did Journalists Help Cast Kurt Russell In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2? Jon

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will introduce several new characters—including Mantis and Ayesha, the villain recently subjected to close examination by IGN—but the most anticipated new character is Peter Quill’s alien father, Ego the Living Planet, played by genre icon Kurt Russell. In a recent conversation with Cinema Blend, the actor detailed his unlikely path to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It all started while he was doing press for The Hateful Eight. According to Russell, journalists repeatedly asked if he was going to play Peter Quill’s father in the Guardians sequel. “I didn’t know what they were talking about,” he said. “So when I had the opportunity to see the Guardians of the Galaxy, you know, I got it. I got it. And I could see the reasons why people were interested in that. The fun part has been tapping into all of that, bringing the right baggage… and having the opportunity, still, to explore with James Gunn and Chris and the whole gang.”

As for Pratt, he makes it clear that Quill’s resemblance to a young Russell is no accident. “There are actors that I loved growing up,” he explained. “There’s a handful of them, and he is absolutely right at the top of that list, and has not once done anything to disappoint the inner child in me, who was so excited when he got cast. He’s really cool. He’s absolutely an artist, you know? Even though… he’s like kind of the every man kind of a character, he’s really an artist and he really cares deeply about all of the details of his character. We’re really kindred spirits.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives in theatres on May 5. Check out the trailer below: