This New Kong: Skull Island Clip Ties Right Into Godzilla Brooklyn

Get ready, Godzilla fans, it seems Legendary Pictures has some big plans in the works for the massive kaiju and his rival, King Kong.

A newly released clip from Kong: Skull Island makes reference to Godzilla, foreshadowing the ultimate and inevitable battle between the two giant monsters. The clip shows Samuel L. Jackson’s Lieutenant Colonel Packard demanding answers from John Goodman’s Bill Randa at gun point. Randa tells Packard he’s part of a secret organization on the hunt for ancient beasts: Monarch and M.U.T.O.

Monarch is a familiar name for Godzilla fans, who were introduced to it in 2014’s Godzilla reboot through Project Monarch—a group who tried to kill Godzilla back in 1954, but clearly that didn’t work out. Randa’s “massive unidentified terrestrial organisms” line refers to the acronym M.U.T.O., which addresses large creatures like Godzilla and King Kong and Monarch’s mission to rein them in.

Kong: Skull Island is the second instalment of the Godzilla-Kong franchise and is set to hit theatres March 10, 2017. Besides Goodman and Jackson, the film also stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins and more. Watch the official movie trailer below.

Kong: Skull Island will be followed by Godzilla 2 on March 22, 2019 and Godzilla vs. Kong on May 29, 2020. Three years seems like a long time to wait, but we’re sure the monumental battle between Godzilla and King Kong will definitely be worth it.