News

First Kingsman: The Golden Circle Trailer Resurrects Colin Firth

April 25, 2017
Corrina

What do you do when your ultra-luxurious, top secret headquarters are blown up by a super villain played by Julianne Moore? If you’re a Kingsman, you call in reinforcements. That’s the premise behind Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the sequel to the 2014 spy spoof directed by X-Men: First Class’ Matthew Vaughn. Vaughn has returned to direct the follow-up, and same goes for stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth—who was presumed dead at the end of the original Kingsman movie.

Here’s the official synopsis: “When headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy in order to save the world.”

Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, and Jeff Bridges make up the American half of the equation—horse whips, ten-gallon hats, and belt buckle flasks at the ready. Elton John’s name is in the credits as well (though it’s a Sinatra song that the clip is set to).

The sequel hits theatres September 22. Watch the Kingsmen do it their way in the new trailer below:

