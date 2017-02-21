Share This: King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword Trailer Offers A New Take On A Classic Tale Julia

Guy Ritchie is back with a brand-new take on a classic legend. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword follows the journey of King Arthur, from forgotten to noble to leader of the Resistance, as he tries to regain his rightful place on the thrown.

The film stars Charlie Hunnam in the titular role and Jude Law as Vortigern, the villain who killed Arthur’s parents and stole the crown from the rightful heir. After Arthur pulls Excalibur from the stone and his true lineage is revealed, he must learn how to master the sword and unite the people of Londinium in order to defeat the oppressive King Vortigern.

Directer Ritchie puts his signature style to work on the famous tale with quick jump cuts and slow motion jumping sequences. King Arthur appears to be very similar to Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes, which he modernized in tone and style but maintained its traditional setting and timeline. Ritchie’s unique spin is necessary for this new film to not fall into the void of forgettable King Arthur adaptations.

The trailer seems to toe the line between campy and genuinely thrilling. While we’ll have to wait for the full film to see where it lands, for now enjoy a look at King Arthur like you’ve never seen him before.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hits theatres May 12. Check out the poster for the action flick below.