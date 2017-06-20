Share This: What Would A Kim Possible Reboot Look Like? The Cast Weighs In Stacey

Fifteen years after Disney’s Kim Possible first called and beeped its way into fans’ hearts, adoration for the show only continues to grow. When it premiered, the animated series joined other early-2000s shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Alias in showcasing empowered female leads and shaking up the superhero genre by tossing gender stereotypes out the window. Kim Possible proved that girls can save the day and rescue the male characters from utter destruction.

Stars Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle voiced the dream team of heroine Kim Possible and often-scared sidekick Ron Stoppable, high schoolers who team up to fight villains and save the world. Today, both actors told MTV News they would love to see the series continue for the next generation.

Romano, who’s also known for playing strong characters on Even Stevens and in the DCOM Cadet Kelly, credits voicing Kim for inspiring and empowering her during her twenties. The redhead genuinely taught her that there are zero limits to what a person can accomplish. “Just being able to say that I played her is such an honor,” Romano said, “and I really hope they bring it back someday and I get to reboot her.”

The feminist cartoon portrayed Kim as “a young woman while still making her a badass,” Friedle said, explaining how Kim wanted to look good while constantly saving the world. She could go shopping at Club Banana and go fight crime around the world. “[The creators are] not denigrating young women,” he added. “They’re writing toward what young women want.”

Romano and Friedle said they’d gladly reprise their roles, should Disney ever decide to revive the series. Costar Tahj Mowry, who played kid genius Wade Load, also confessed his desire to join a hypothetical reboot, tapping into the power the show has with its fan base. “People don’t forget how shows make them feel,” he said.

But what would a Kim Possible reboot actually look like?

When asked separately, all three actors said that it should pick up right where the series ended—with Kim and Ron in college. Because it’s an animated series, Kim Possible can do this, unlike recent live-action reboots like Raven’s Home and Girl Meets World, which had to pick up years later and turn their lead characters into parents in their thirties.

Kim and Ron were destined to be soulmates, Romano and Friedle believe, and in their dream reboot, the characters would eventually marry and have a boy and a girl — maybe even twins, as Friedle said, since twins run in the Possible family (hi, Jim and Tim). Oh, and they’d each have a naked mole rat, of course.

A Kim Possible reboot isn’t out of the question, considering how fans mobilized to get the show a fourth season in 2007. With this, Disney broke its own stringent 65-Episode Rule, meaning a series would not extend past 65 episodes—or in Kim Possible‘s case, three seasons, one hourlong extended episode, and a DCOM. A subtle but clever joke about the rule being broken was written into that movie, So the Drama, in 2005.

Friedle pointed out how viewers helped bring the show back in a pre–social media age: Instead of tweeting at Disney Channel or taking a poll online, fans actually called the network and wrote letters to express their concern. “That’s big, when the fans do that much to keep a show they love on the air,” Friedle said. “It’s pretty impressive.”

Compared to some other beloved cartoons—like, say, those in the Hanna-Barbera universe—Kim Possible went deeper with its lessons, impacting not just fans but the cast, too. “I think that Ron was one of the most courageous characters ever because he was scared … and as somebody who deals with anxiety, I know what this is like,” Friedle said. “He was scared every day and still did what had to be done.”

Mowry spoke about how his character, Wade, taught him not to let anything hold him back. Though he rarely left the safety of his room, Wade didn’t let his fear of the world stop him from venturing outside to help Kim and Ron—something he sees as a universal message. “If we got that heart like Mr. Wade did, we can leave our computer desks and face the world,” Mowry said.

Romano said she can’t wait to show her work to her five-month-old daughter, Isabella, and pass the show’s message along to a new generation of fans. “I’m proud to have a daughter [who] will be able to see those shows and know that her mom was a superhero and also somebody who paraded and empowered women in general,” she said. “That’s really cool, [that] I get to share that with her.”