Killjoys Season 3 Is Officially Underway

Returns in 2017

In news that will create joy rather than kill it, we can officially report that production on the third season of Killjoys has begun in Toronto!

We totally understand if you don’t believe us in this tumultuous era of fake news, so we employed the services of the very real Aaron Ashmore, Hannah John-Kamen, and Luke MacFarlane to assure you that things are indeed happening:

Now that you trust us, here’s a vague yet still very satisfying idea of what to expect in Season 3: War looms over the J Star System. After sustaining serious personal loss, Dutch, Johnny, and D’avin prepare themselves for what lies ahead. While the trio struggles to assemble an army, a dangerous force – Aneela – heads towards them. The unhinged daughter of Dutch’s late mentor Khlyen, Aneela is hell-bent on revenge for the death of her father. The team’s toughest challenge yet, and perhaps Dutch’s only hope of stopping Aneela, includes convincing a motley gang of bounty hunters to go from believing “The Warrant is All” to “The War is All.”

Returning to KillJoys this season are fan-favourites Thom Allison (Kim’s Convenience) as loveable bartender and former warlord Pree; Sean Baek (The Art Of More) as level six Fancy; and Patrick Garrow (Pure) as senior RAC officer Turin. Making their Killjoys debut are Kelly McCormack (Defiance) as Zeph, a new thorn in the team’s side; Karen LeBlanc (Motive) as Banyon, a new high-ranking RAC official; Ted Atherton (The Expanse) as Gander, lieutenant to Aneela; and Prince Amponsah (The Entertainer) as Havigan, a tough and respected owner of a Guest stars this season include Saamer Usmani (Reign) as Flik, Mac Fyfe (Saving Hope) as Lachlan, and Atticus Mitchell (Young Drunk Punk) as Pippin. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

If you’re getting antsy for Season 3, Season 1 of Killjoys is available now exclusively on CraveTV™. Check it out and stay tuned from more Killjoys news.