So Nice We Renewed It Twice: Killjoys Is Back For Two More Seasons

If you were at Fan Expo in Toronto today, you might’ve just heard some very special news: Killjoys is back, baby! Space has renewed its original sci-fi series for Seasons 4 and 5.

As per usual, the two seasons will comprise of 20 episodes that will act as the final chapters for the beloved Space drama. You read that correctly, FINAL two seasons. While thinking of an end-game for the series brings a year to our eyes, two whole confirmed seasons means we won’t have to say goodbye anytime soon—unless, you know, the world ends before that.

“Killjoys has been a jewel in the Space summer schedule and we are thrilled to deliver two more final seasons of this high-octane adventure series to a devoted audience,” said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President, Programming, CTV and Specialty. “We have no doubt Lovretta, along with the incredibly talented trio of lead actors, will see this series through to a thrilling end.”

Reprising her lead role in the action-packed series, Hannah John-Kamen returns as Dutch, an audacious bounty hunter with a fierce dedication to her Killjoy family, on a quest to solve the mystery of her own identity. An undeniable rising star, John-Kamen is gearing up for a major breakout in the film industry with a series of upcoming must-see films, including the Tomb Raider reimagining (2018) and Steven Spielberg’s film Ready Player One (2018). She has also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her upcoming key role in the Ant Man sequel Ant-Man and The Wasp! (2018).

Rounding out the lead cast is Aaron Ashmore as Dutch’s loyal long-time partner John Jaqobis, the resident brain, mechanic, and pilot with a vulnerable heart, and Luke MacFarlane as D’avin Jaqobis, a born soldier who’s tactical skills and loyalty are as strong as his jawline.

“This is the kind of privilege every creator hopes for – a chance to plan the end of your tale with confidence, and the luxury of 20 episodes with which to do it right,” said Michelle Lovretta, Creator and Executive Producer of Killjoys. “I’m immensely grateful that both network partners and Temple Street have given our team, cast, and fans this incredible opportunity.”