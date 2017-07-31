How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
Recap

Killjoys Recap: In Attack The RAC, The War Is All

July 31, 2017
Corrina

Fridays 8e 5p

This is war. With Dutch’s all-out offensive on her own RAC division, it’s official: the Hullen have been put on notice. Killjoys across the Quad now know that their organization has been infiltrated by alien invaders bent on co-opting the human race by injecting them with their precious plasma, turning them into hive-minded, hard-to-kill sociopaths. They call it an upgrade, but anyone who’s familiar with Doctor Who’s Cybermen will recognize that pitch as bogus.

So-called Level Sixes are parasitic, and Dutch and her team aim to stop them from colonizing the bodies of every human in the J by turning the remaining human Killjoys against them. It’s a good plan… and it almost works.

With Turin’s help, Dutch and D’av manage to wrangle some Killjoy captains and get them on side. It comes at a cost, though. As a former Level Six, Fancy Lee is tasked with demonstrating just how dangerous the Hullen are but the mind games their alien prisoner attempts to playon him end up affecting Turin instead, whose trust in Fancy falters, nearly getting Lee killed.

The team that invades RAC HQ has their own problems. Chiefly, a mole who’s tipped off the Hullen inside and readied them for Dutch’s arrival. Instead of a quiet cull, they end up with a noisy bloodbath that almost gets Johnny’s brain wiped clean and D’avin shipped off to Aneela’s ship.

And that’s not even the worst of it.

The episode ends with Banyon Grey dead (apparently she wasn’t Hullen—oops), with Fancy alienated from the rest of the rebels (especially Turin, who almost let him die in an unplanned cage match against a Hullen prisoner), with Aneela and Delle Sayeh Kendry forming an even tighter bond (like the kind where they make out), and with nearly all of Dutch’s allies unexpectedly blown out of the sky—a trick Aneela appears to pull off using only the power of her mind. Yikes.

According to Dutch’s evil lookalike, she could have taken out Lucy, too. But she’s saving that very special kill for later… when she has Dutch to herself and all alone.

5 questions about this week’s episode

1. How, exactly, did Aneela blow up all those spaceships in the blink of an eye? What kind of weapon and/or telekinetic superpower can do that?

2. What did Aneela mean when she told Kendry that she “went after the wrong brother”? And what was Aneela’s alleged “fix”?

3. Did that Hullen memory wipe device do something to Johnny’s brain that we don’t know about yet?

4. Are there any more of those genetic bombs floating around the Quad? They seem to be the only effective Hullen-killer.

5. How the hells is Dutch going to fight her war now that Aneela’s taken out 90% of her brand new army?

Trending
RELATED
News
Game Of Thrones Fans Are Shipping Jon Snow And Daenerys Targaryen—And ...
Recap
Wynonna Earp Recap: No Future In The Past? Tell That To Bobo Del Rey
Recap
Orphan Black Recap: Let Guillotines Decide Our Greatest Disputes
News
It’s Up To Olivia Newton-John To Stop Sharknado’s Global Swarmin...
INNERSPACE CLIPS